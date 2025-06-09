Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army celebrates 250th birthday at Nasdaq PHLX

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey 

    362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The American stock market opened June 13 at the nation’s first stock exchange in Philadelphia with the traditional three clangs of the bell. Lieutenant Gen. Jonathan P. Braga, commanding general of U.S. Army Special Operations Command, had the honor of ringing the bell at Nasdaq PHLX during the special ceremony which kicked off a series of events across Philadelphia celebrating the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey)

    Music: ‘Salute to the Brave’ by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey using A.I. Via Suno.com.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 14:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 967592
    VIRIN: 250613-A-OE370-5275
    Filename: DOD_111089993
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Philadelphia
    USASOC
    NASDAQ opening bell
    army250
    This We'll Defend
    #Army250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download