Army celebrates 250th birthday at Nasdaq PHLX

The American stock market opened June 13 at the nation’s first stock exchange in Philadelphia with the traditional three clangs of the bell. Lieutenant Gen. Jonathan P. Braga, commanding general of U.S. Army Special Operations Command, had the honor of ringing the bell at Nasdaq PHLX during the special ceremony which kicked off a series of events across Philadelphia celebrating the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey)



Music: ‘Salute to the Brave’ by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey using A.I. Via Suno.com.