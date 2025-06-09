Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Jackson Independence Day Concert B-roll 2025

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2025

    Video by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    B-roll footage of the 282d Army Band rehearsing for the upcoming performance at the Fort Jackson Independence Day Concert on July 4, 2025. Also includes footage from last years event.

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 10:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967575
    VIRIN: 250620-A-JU979-2436
    Filename: DOD_111089608
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Fort Jackson Independence Day Concert B-roll 2025, by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Jackson
    Independence Day
    Independence Day Concert

