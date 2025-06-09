B-roll footage of the 282d Army Band rehearsing for the upcoming performance at the Fort Jackson Independence Day Concert on July 4, 2025. Also includes footage from last years event.
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 10:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967575
|VIRIN:
|250620-A-JU979-2436
|Filename:
|DOD_111089608
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fort Jackson Independence Day Concert B-roll 2025, by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.