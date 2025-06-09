Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers gain experience operating drones during Project Flytrap

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.19.2025

    Video by Pfc. Brent Lee 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment train how to properly assemble and operate a unmanned aerial system during Project Flytrap, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, June 19, 2025. Project Flytrap is a series of CUAS training scenarios that test the capabilities of new, lower-cost and portable technology against adversary drone threats. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee)



    00:06-00:21 U.S. Soldiers learn how to properly assemble a unmanned aerial system
    00:21-01:01 U.S. Soldiers learn the functions of the unmanned aerial system
    01:01-01:51 U.S. Soldiers learn to fly unmanned aerial system
    01:51 U.S. Soldiers land unmanned aerial system after test flight

    Date Taken: 06.19.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 03:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:02:05
    This work, U.S. Soldiers gain experience operating drones during Project Flytrap, by PFC Brent Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VCorps, ProjFlytrap, StrongerTogether, EuropeAfricaInnovation, EUCOM, WeAreNATO

