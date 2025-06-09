U.S. Soldiers gain experience operating drones during Project Flytrap

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment train how to properly assemble and operate a unmanned aerial system during Project Flytrap, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, June 19, 2025. Project Flytrap is a series of CUAS training scenarios that test the capabilities of new, lower-cost and portable technology against adversary drone threats. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee)
00:06-00:21 U.S. Soldiers learn how to properly assemble a unmanned aerial system
00:21-01:01 U.S. Soldiers learn the functions of the unmanned aerial system
01:01-01:51 U.S. Soldiers learn to fly unmanned aerial system
01:51 U.S. Soldiers land unmanned aerial system after test flight
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 03:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967537
|VIRIN:
|250619-A-NH796-7529
|Filename:
|DOD_111088576
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
