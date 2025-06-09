U.S. Soldiers gain experience operating drones during Project Flytrap

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment train how to properly assemble and operate a unmanned aerial system during Project Flytrap, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, June 19, 2025. Project Flytrap is a series of CUAS training scenarios that test the capabilities of new, lower-cost and portable technology against adversary drone threats. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee)







00:06-00:21 U.S. Soldiers learn how to properly assemble a unmanned aerial system

00:21-01:01 U.S. Soldiers learn the functions of the unmanned aerial system

01:01-01:51 U.S. Soldiers learn to fly unmanned aerial system

01:51 U.S. Soldiers land unmanned aerial system after test flight