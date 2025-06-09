Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Atlantic Trident 25: 100th ARW refuels 48th FW F-35s, trains with Finnish Air Force F/A-18s

    FINLAND

    06.18.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, conducts aerial refueling operations with F-35A Lightning IIs from the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, England, and Finnish Air Force F/A-18 Hornets during exercise Atlantic Trident 25 over Finland, June 16, 2025. Atlantic Trident 25 is a recurring multinational training exercise between the U.S., U.K. and France to train in an interoperable environment, refining operational integration and ensuring Allied forces can seamlessly secure the Euro-Atlantic region. Finland hosted this iteration of the training series for the first time. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 04:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967532
    VIRIN: 250618-F-XA271-1001
    Filename: DOD_111088338
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: FI

    Atlantic Trident 25, 100th ARW, AT25, EUCOM, USAFE

