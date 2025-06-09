A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, conducts aerial refueling operations with F-35A Lightning IIs from the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, England, and Finnish Air Force F/A-18 Hornets during exercise Atlantic Trident 25 over Finland, June 16, 2025. Atlantic Trident 25 is a recurring multinational training exercise between the U.S., U.K. and France to train in an interoperable environment, refining operational integration and ensuring Allied forces can seamlessly secure the Euro-Atlantic region. Finland hosted this iteration of the training series for the first time. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 04:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967532
|VIRIN:
|250618-F-XA271-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111088338
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|FI
|Downloads:
|11
|High-Res. Downloads:
|11
This work, Atlantic Trident 25: 100th ARW refuels 48th FW F-35s, trains with Finnish Air Force F/A-18s, by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.