U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, I Marine Expeditionary Force Forward, and Philippine Marines with 3rd Brigade participate in a patrol subject matter expert exchange during KAMANDAG 9 at Oyster Bay, Palawan, Philippines, June 11, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anita Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2025 05:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967527
|VIRIN:
|250611-M-LQ016-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111088294
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|PALAWAN, PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, KAMANDAG 9 B-Roll: MRF-D 25.3 and PMC participate in a patrol SMEE, by Cpl Anita Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.