    KAMANDAG 9 B-Roll: MRF-D 25.3 and PMC participate in a patrol SMEE

    PALAWAN, PHILIPPINES

    06.10.2025

    Video by Cpl. Anita Ramos 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, I Marine Expeditionary Force Forward, and Philippine Marines with 3rd Brigade participate in a patrol subject matter expert exchange during KAMANDAG 9 at Oyster Bay, Palawan, Philippines, June 11, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anita Ramos)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.19.2025 05:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967527
    VIRIN: 250611-M-LQ016-1001
    Filename: DOD_111088294
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: PALAWAN, PH

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Kamandag, Marines, Philippines, FreeAndOpenIndoPacific, MRF-D 25.3, SaferTogetherUSPH

