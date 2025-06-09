B-Roll of U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 365th Battalion, 302nd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 412th Theater Engineer Command, surveying a road with Mongolian Armed Forces soldiers assigned to the 014 Construction Unit, during Khaan Quest 2025, at Five Hills Training Area in Mongolia, on June 16, 2025. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army b-roll by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2025 01:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967520
|VIRIN:
|250616-A-PR546-3097
|Filename:
|DOD_111088207
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, [Kaahn Quest 2025] US Army Soldiers alongside Mongolian Armed Forces conduct road survey, by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
