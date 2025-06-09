Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    [Kaahn Quest 2025] US Army Soldiers alongside Mongolian Armed Forces conduct road survey

    FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MONGOLIA

    06.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    B-Roll of U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 365th Battalion, 302nd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 412th Theater Engineer Command, surveying a road with Mongolian Armed Forces soldiers assigned to the 014 Construction Unit, during Khaan Quest 2025, at Five Hills Training Area in Mongolia, on June 16, 2025. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army b-roll by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.19.2025 01:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967520
    VIRIN: 250616-A-PR546-3097
    Filename: DOD_111088207
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN

    KhaanQuest25, Readiness, FreeandOpenIndoPacific, Partnership

