Miss USA visits Philly's Bridesburg Boys and Girls Club

First Lt. Alma Cooper, current Miss USA and a community outreach officer with U.S. Army Recruiting Command, and members of the Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders attend a community outreach event at the Bridesburg Boys and Girls club during the Army 250th Birthday celebrations in Philadelphia June 13, 2025. The event promoted careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) to the children of the club. The Army executed several outreach events to enhance public awareness of the Army’s mission and to help the community celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday. The Army was born in Philadelphia, and the Army recognizes the support and sacrifices the city has provided for 250 years in support of freedom.