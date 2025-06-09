Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rapid Removal of Excess OCIE (R2O)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Video by Lindsay Grant 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Army Materiel Command is rolling out a new initiative aimed at lightening the load of personal equipment on Soldiers. Learn more about Rapid Removal of Excess Organizational Clothing and Individual Equipment, or R2O, in this video.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 15:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967485
    VIRIN: 250616-A-IK688-2906
    Filename: DOD_111087228
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rapid Removal of Excess OCIE (R2O), by Lindsay Grant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sustainment
    equipment accountability
    Army Material Command
    OCIE
    Supply Availability

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download