    U.S. and NATO Forces Showcase Lethality Across the European Theater during Saber Guardian 25

    HUNGARY

    06.02.2025

    Video by Spc. Jennifer Posy 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Saber Guardian 25 is an exercise co-led by the Romanian Joint Force Command and U.S. Army Europe, designed to increase the readiness and interoperability of multinational combat forces by integrating approximately 10,000 U.S., Allied and partner forces from six nations, from June 9-24, 2025. Together they conduct simultaneous operations across the Black Sea region to develop warfighting capabilities through realistic scenarios designed to create strategic flexibility. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jennifer Posy)
    “Unwavering” by Hermann Langschwert Music Ltd is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license please email team@dewolfemusic.com

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 15:42
    Location: HU

