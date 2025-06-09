Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250614 Betsy Ross House B-Roll

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Salvatore Ottaviano 

    99th Readiness Division

    B-roll from the Flag Day ceremony held June 14 at 1000 at the Betsy Ross House in Philadelphia featuring guest speaker Brig. Gen. Daniel Hershkowitz, deputy commanding general of the Army Reserve's 99th Readiness Division.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 08:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967396
    VIRIN: 250614-A-FZ134-6181
    Filename: DOD_111085411
    Length: 00:19:51
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250614 Betsy Ross House B-Roll, by SGT Salvatore Ottaviano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    Flag Day
    Betsy Ross House
    99th Readiness Division
    International Women's Day
    Daniel Hershkowitz

