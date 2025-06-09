Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ghost Troop 2/2CR Hype video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.06.2025

    Video by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Hype video of U.S. Soldiers assigned to Ghost Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a combined arms live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command´s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 6, 2025. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat- credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)
    Music: Alex Grohl - Move (via Artlist, Business License Number available at USAREUR-AF Visual Information Program)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 04:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967385
    VIRIN: 250606-A-BS310-5000
    Filename: DOD_111085255
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usarmy
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    alwaysready
    SwordofFreedom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download