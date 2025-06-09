Coast Guard Cutter Valiant holds heritage recognition ceremony after more than 57 years of service to the nation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard Cutter Valiant (WMEC 621) is moored to the pier at Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville, Florida, June 17, 2024. The cutter was honored after more than 57 years of service during a heritage recognition ceremony held in front of Coast Guard and cutter leadership, the assembled crew and former crew members, family and friends. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)