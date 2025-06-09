Coast Guard Cutter Valiant holds heritage recognition ceremony after more than 57 years of service to the nation

Coast Guard Cutter Valiant (WMEC 621) is moored to the pier at Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville, Florida, June 17, 2024. The cutter was honored after more than 57 years of service during a heritage recognition ceremony held in front of Coast Guard and cutter leadership, the assembled crew and former crew members, family and friends. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)
