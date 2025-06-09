Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Valiant holds heritage recognition ceremony after more than 57 years of service to the nation

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Coast Guard Cutter Valiant (WMEC 621) is moored to the pier at Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville, Florida, June 17, 2024. The cutter was honored after more than 57 years of service during a heritage recognition ceremony held in front of Coast Guard and cutter leadership, the assembled crew and former crew members, family and friends. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 20:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967355
    VIRIN: 250617-G-PJ308-2923
    Filename: DOD_111084746
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Atlantic Area
    210' Medium Endurance Cutter (WMEC)
    Heritage Recognition Ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter Valiant (WMEC 621)

