Army Reserve Medical Command units lead inaugural IRT in MOWA Choctaw Indian Reservation

MOUNT VERNON, Ala. - More than 70 "Warrior Medics of the Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey-based 7245th Medical Support and 7358th Veterinary Detachment; as well as the Newark, Delaware-based 7221st MSU and the Louisville, Kentucky-based 7356th VD; took part in Innovative Readiness Training Mobile-Washington, or MOWA, Choctaw Wellness real-world medical mission in Mount Vernon, Alabama, from June 1, 2025, through June 15, 2025.



Lieutenant Col. Vivian Annan, the IRT mission officer in charge, said the Soldiers provided medical, dental, optometry and veterinary services to the population of the MOWA Choctaw Indian Reservation. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hernandez and Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong; IRT seal design courtesy of the 7245th MSU)



Music used through license with Epidemic Sound

Song: Any Given Place

Artist: Of Water