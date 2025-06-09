Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retro Rollback Range Ops

    FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jarrett Johnson 

    Defense Media Activity - Army Productions   

    Video production highlighting the history of army marksmanship and range operations as apart of the Army's 250th birthday celebration. For 250 years the Army has undergone many transformations but marksmanship always has and will continue to be a soldiers primary skill.
    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jarrett Johnson)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 16:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967296
    VIRIN: 250310-A-KH323-1001
    Filename: DOD_111083700
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US

    rifle
    readiness
    lethality
    Retro
    Army250

