Video production highlighting the history of army marksmanship and range operations as apart of the Army's 250th birthday celebration. For 250 years the Army has undergone many transformations but marksmanship always has and will continue to be a soldiers primary skill.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jarrett Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 16:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967296
|VIRIN:
|250310-A-KH323-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111083700
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Retro Rollback Range Ops, by SGT Jarrett Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
