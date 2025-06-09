Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kansas Governor Laura Kelly Proclaims US Army's 250th Birthday

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Video by Claude Nelson 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Center   

    Kansas Governor Laura Kelly proclaims the U.S. Army's 250th birthday at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, June 13, 2025. The proclamation event was hosted by Combined Armed Centers (CAC) Lt. Gen. Milford H Beagle and CAC Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn F. Carns as Gov. Kelly proclaimed June 14 as the Army's birthday.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 12:14
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US

    Laura Kelly
    #Army250
    Army 250th birthday

