Kansas Governor Laura Kelly proclaims the U.S. Army's 250th birthday at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, June 13, 2025. The proclamation event was hosted by Combined Armed Centers (CAC) Lt. Gen. Milford H Beagle and CAC Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn F. Carns as Gov. Kelly proclaimed June 14 as the Army's birthday.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 12:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|967272
|VIRIN:
|250613-O-XF342-3947
|Filename:
|DOD_111082954
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly Proclaims US Army's 250th Birthday, by Claude Nelson, identified by DVIDS
