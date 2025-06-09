Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio National Guard members support 2025 Governor's Wreath-Laying Ceremony

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Lauer 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Ohio National Guard members participated in the 2025 Governor’s Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, May 21, 2025. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was joined by Gold Star Families and led the ceremony to honor the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Olivia Lauer, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 11:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 967242
    VIRIN: 250521-Z-AZ941-1001
    Filename: DOD_111082569
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio National Guard members support 2025 Governor's Wreath-Laying Ceremony, by SGT Olivia Lauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Ohio National Guard
    Gold Star Families
    wreath-laying
    Veterans
    Army National Guard

