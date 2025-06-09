Ohio National Guard members support 2025 Governor's Wreath-Laying Ceremony

Ohio National Guard members participated in the 2025 Governor’s Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, May 21, 2025. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was joined by Gold Star Families and led the ceremony to honor the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Olivia Lauer, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)
|05.21.2025
|06.17.2025 11:40
