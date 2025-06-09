Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-D 25.3: Southern Jackaroo 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TOWNSVILLE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    06.10.2025

    Video by Cpl. Angelina Sara 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo at Townsville Field Training Area, Australia, May 26 - June 10, 2025. Southern Jackaroo is an annual exercise held between the U.S. Marine Corps, Australian Defence Force, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force designed to enhance interoperability and combined readiness with allies and partners. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angelina Sara)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 10:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967233
    VIRIN: 250610-M-LO454-1001
    Filename: DOD_111082381
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, QUEENSLAND, AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 25.3: Southern Jackaroo 25, by Cpl Angelina Sara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    JGSDF
    ADF
    VMM-363
    MRF-D 25.3
    V2/1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download