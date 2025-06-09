Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    127th Hospital Corps Birthday Message from Navy Medicine Force Master Chief

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    Force Master Chief PatrickPaul "PaP" Mangaran, director of the Hospital Corps, delivers the 127th Hospital Corpsman birthday message. For 127 years, the Navy Hospital Corps has delivered expert care from battlefield to bedside. Their unwavering dedication strengthens warfighter readiness and ensures our forces remain lethal, resilient, and mission-ready across every domain.

