The "This is USAREUR-AF" video series highlights U.S. Army Europe and Africa's activities across Europe, Africa, and beyond. This month's edition highlights the exercise Immediate Response 2025, a multinational exercise under DEFENDER 25 that focuses on strategic mobility, rapid deployment, and joint interoperability among U.S., Allied, and partner forces; the remembrance of the 81st anniversary of D-day; and USAREUR-AF's celebration of the U.S. Army's 250th birthday.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 07:31
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|967218
|VIRIN:
|250617-A-UE565-3779
|Filename:
|DOD_111082176
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, This is USAREUR-AF June 2025, by SFC Christopher Osburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.