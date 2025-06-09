Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    This is USAREUR-AF June 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    06.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    The "This is USAREUR-AF" video series highlights U.S. Army Europe and Africa's activities across Europe, Africa, and beyond. This month's edition highlights the exercise Immediate Response 2025, a multinational exercise under DEFENDER 25 that focuses on strategic mobility, rapid deployment, and joint interoperability among U.S., Allied, and partner forces; the remembrance of the 81st anniversary of D-day; and USAREUR-AF's celebration of the U.S. Army's 250th birthday.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 07:31
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 967218
    VIRIN: 250617-A-UE565-3779
    Filename: DOD_111082176
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This is USAREUR-AF June 2025, by SFC Christopher Osburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    Army250
    This is USAREURAF
    Defender25
    D-Day81

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download