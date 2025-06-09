This is USAREUR-AF June 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967218" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The "This is USAREUR-AF" video series highlights U.S. Army Europe and Africa's activities across Europe, Africa, and beyond. This month's edition highlights the exercise Immediate Response 2025, a multinational exercise under DEFENDER 25 that focuses on strategic mobility, rapid deployment, and joint interoperability among U.S., Allied, and partner forces; the remembrance of the 81st anniversary of D-day; and USAREUR-AF's celebration of the U.S. Army's 250th birthday.