U.S. Army video features air defenders with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, HHB, 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery, and 11th Missile Defense Battery completing 12 mile ruck march for the 2025 Best Squad Competition June 12, 2025, on Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany. The week-long competition will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 07:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967216
|VIRIN:
|250618-A-JK865-8971
|Filename:
|DOD_111082172
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Best Squad Competition (Vertical), by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.