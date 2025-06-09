KATUSA Friendship Festival 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Korean Augmentation to the Unites States Army soldiers, U.S. Soldiers, families, and DoD civilians participate in the K-Culture Festival during KATUSA Friendship Week at the Downtown Plaza on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 3, 2025. The festival featured Korean cultural games and food, which built esprit de corps amongst the Soldiers and their allies. KATUSA Friendship Week is an annual event celebrating the unique relationship Eighth Army has with its Republic of Korea Army allies. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)