    KATUSA Friendship Festival 2025

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    Korean Augmentation to the Unites States Army soldiers, U.S. Soldiers, families, and DoD civilians participate in the K-Culture Festival during KATUSA Friendship Week at the Downtown Plaza on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 3, 2025. The festival featured Korean cultural games and food, which built esprit de corps amongst the Soldiers and their allies. KATUSA Friendship Week is an annual event celebrating the unique relationship Eighth Army has with its Republic of Korea Army allies. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 00:04
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    TAGS

    South Korea
    festival
    USAG Camp Humphreys
    KFW25
    KATUSA Friendship Week 2025

