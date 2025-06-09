Korean Augmentation to the Unites States Army soldiers, U.S. Soldiers, families, and DoD civilians participate in the K-Culture Festival during KATUSA Friendship Week at the Downtown Plaza on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 3, 2025. The festival featured Korean cultural games and food, which built esprit de corps amongst the Soldiers and their allies. KATUSA Friendship Week is an annual event celebrating the unique relationship Eighth Army has with its Republic of Korea Army allies. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 00:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967199
|VIRIN:
|250610-A-KM154-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111081607
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KATUSA Friendship Festival 2025, by SGT Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.