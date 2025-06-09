Soldiers from the Korean Augmentation of the United States Army and U.S. Army experience KATUSA Friendship Week at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 9-13, 2025. KATUSA Friendship Week is an annual event celebrating the unique relationship Eighth Army has with its Republic of Korea Army allies. Soldiers competed in multiple sporting events such as volleyball, and Ssireum, which is a Korean style of wrestling. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Lee Jun Seo)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 00:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967191
|VIRIN:
|250611-A-AC512-6154
|Filename:
|DOD_111081459
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KATUSA Friendship week Volleyball & Ssireum Competition (B-Roll), by CPL Jun Seo Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
