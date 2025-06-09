KATUSA Friendship week Volleyball & Ssireum Competition (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the Korean Augmentation of the United States Army and U.S. Army experience KATUSA Friendship Week at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 9-13, 2025. KATUSA Friendship Week is an annual event celebrating the unique relationship Eighth Army has with its Republic of Korea Army allies. Soldiers competed in multiple sporting events such as volleyball, and Ssireum, which is a Korean style of wrestling. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Lee Jun Seo)