QUART 25.3: Forged By Sea

U.S. Marines assigned to I Marine Expeditionary Force train alongside U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the

amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious

Readiness Training 25.3 while underway in the Pacific Ocean from May 28 to June 6, 2025. QUART is a

joint training exercise involving the integration of multiple units from I Marine Expeditionary Force and

U.S. 3rd Fleet to enhance their amphibious warfare skills, enabling the Navy and Marine Corps to

prepare for seamless operations in contested and permissive environments. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by

Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)