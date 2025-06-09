U.S. Marines assigned to I Marine Expeditionary Force train alongside U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the
amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious
Readiness Training 25.3 while underway in the Pacific Ocean from May 28 to June 6, 2025. QUART is a
joint training exercise involving the integration of multiple units from I Marine Expeditionary Force and
U.S. 3rd Fleet to enhance their amphibious warfare skills, enabling the Navy and Marine Corps to
prepare for seamless operations in contested and permissive environments. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by
Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 20:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967184
|VIRIN:
|250616-M-EU506-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111081390
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, QUART 25.3: Forged By Sea, by LCpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
