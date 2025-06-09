Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QUART 25.3: Forged By Sea

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to I Marine Expeditionary Force train alongside U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the
    amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious
    Readiness Training 25.3 while underway in the Pacific Ocean from May 28 to June 6, 2025. QUART is a
    joint training exercise involving the integration of multiple units from I Marine Expeditionary Force and
    U.S. 3rd Fleet to enhance their amphibious warfare skills, enabling the Navy and Marine Corps to
    prepare for seamless operations in contested and permissive environments. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by
    Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 20:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967184
    VIRIN: 250616-M-EU506-1001
    Filename: DOD_111081390
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, QUART 25.3: Forged By Sea, by LCpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    QUART, Marines, USS Harpers Ferry, 15th MEU, Blue-Green Team

