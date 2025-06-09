The 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command hosts its annual Blackjack Warrior Best Squad Competition on Fort Bliss, Texas, from May 4 to May 9, 2025. The 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade won this years competition and will now move on to the FORSCOM level.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 17:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967171
|VIRIN:
|250505-A-TA715-2767
|Filename:
|DOD_111081113
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Blackjack Warrior Best Squad Competition 2025, by SGT Christian Morton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.