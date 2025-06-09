Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blackjack Warrior Best Squad Competition 2025

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. Christian Morton 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    The 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command hosts its annual Blackjack Warrior Best Squad Competition on Fort Bliss, Texas, from May 4 to May 9, 2025. The 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade won this years competition and will now move on to the FORSCOM level.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 17:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967171
    VIRIN: 250505-A-TA715-2767
    Filename: DOD_111081113
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US

    Fort Bliss
    ADA
    forscom
    Blackjack
    32d AAMDC
    BSC2025

