BROLL: Saber Guardian's Multinational combined live-fire exercise

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, in coordination with Hungarian and Spanish Defense Forces, executed a multinational live-fire exercise during Saber Guardian 25 at Zero Point, Hungary, on June 16, 2025. The joint operation demonstrated seamless interoperability and enhanced lethality of Allied forces through integrated air and ground combat capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra).