Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BROLL: Saber Guardian's Multinational combined live-fire exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HUNGARY

    06.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, in coordination with Hungarian and Spanish Defense Forces, executed a multinational live-fire exercise during Saber Guardian 25 at Zero Point, Hungary, on June 16, 2025. The joint operation demonstrated seamless interoperability and enhanced lethality of Allied forces through integrated air and ground combat capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 17:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967170
    VIRIN: 250616-F-DU706-1001
    Filename: DOD_111081067
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: HU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BROLL: Saber Guardian's Multinational combined live-fire exercise, by SSgt Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Saber Guardian
    Eucome
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download