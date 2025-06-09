Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy 250th Birthday, U.S. Army!

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Yuma’s Colorado River State Historic Park, which was an Army Quartermaster Depot from 1869 to 1884, hosted a free public event for the Army’s 250th birthday on June 14, 2025, and U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) was there. The event, which ran from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., drew crowds in the high hundreds before record temperatures hit Yuma in force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 17:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 967167
    VIRIN: 250614-A-IK096-1089
    Filename: DOD_111080902
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

