Happy 250th Birthday, U.S. Army!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967167" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Yuma’s Colorado River State Historic Park, which was an Army Quartermaster Depot from 1869 to 1884, hosted a free public event for the Army’s 250th birthday on June 14, 2025, and U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) was there. The event, which ran from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., drew crowds in the high hundreds before record temperatures hit Yuma in force.