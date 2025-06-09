Happy 250th Birthday, U.S. Army!

Yuma’s Colorado River State Historic Park, which was an Army Quartermaster Depot from 1869 to 1884, hosted a free public event for the Army’s 250th birthday on June 14, 2025, and U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) was there. The event, which ran from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., drew crowds in the high hundreds before record temperatures hit Yuma in force.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 17:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|967167
|VIRIN:
|250614-A-IK096-1089
|Filename:
|DOD_111080902
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
