13th Marine Expeditionary Unit Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Stuart W. Glenn, outgoing commanding officer of the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, relinquishes command to Col. Richard Alvarez during the 13th MEU change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 13, 2025. A change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition that demonstrates passing of authority and responsibilities from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter)