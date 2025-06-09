Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit Change of Command Ceremony

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Stuart W. Glenn, outgoing commanding officer of the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, relinquishes command to Col. Richard Alvarez during the 13th MEU change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 13, 2025. A change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition that demonstrates passing of authority and responsibilities from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 16:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967163
    VIRIN: 250613-M-MS254-1001
    Filename: DOD_111080799
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit Change of Command Ceremony, by LCpl Christian Cutter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Camp Pendleton
    I MEF
    Marines
    change of command
    13th MEU

