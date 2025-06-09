U.S. Marine Corps Col. Stuart W. Glenn, outgoing commanding officer of the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, relinquishes command to Col. Richard Alvarez during the 13th MEU change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 13, 2025. A change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition that demonstrates passing of authority and responsibilities from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 16:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967163
|VIRIN:
|250613-M-MS254-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111080799
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit Change of Command Ceremony, by LCpl Christian Cutter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.