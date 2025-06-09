Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sports Day 2025

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing

    Instructors and permanent party members stationed at Sheppard AFB participated in some friendly competition before Summer kicks off. Events included tug of war, dodge ball, basketball, 5k, and a homerun derby.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 13:53
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Sheppard Air Force Base, Sports, Camaraderie

