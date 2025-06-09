Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Bataan trains to counter Unmanned Aerial Systems

    DONA ANA RANGE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    5th Armored Brigade

    Task Force Warhawg, 1st Battalion, 360th Infantry Regiment, 5th Armored Brigade, incorporated counter-unmanned aerial systems training into Task Force Bataan, 1st Battalion, 200th Infantry Regiment's culminating training exercise in preparation for their assumption of the Horn of Africa mission overseas. C-UAS training progressed deliberately from classroom to application during the urban area platoon assault day and night live-fire exercise at Dona Ana Range 50, New Mexico June 2-12.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 13:40
    Location: DONA ANA RANGE, NEW MEXICO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Bataan trains to counter Unmanned Aerial Systems, by SSG Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Unmanned Aerial Systems
    Task Force Bataan

