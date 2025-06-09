Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base McGuire DIx Lakehurst Wrapup 2023-2025

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Video by Christopher Moses 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    Depicting accomplishments and events at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst from 2023-2025. Created using video, raster and vector design software. US Air Force Video by Christopher Moses (CIV)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 11:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967098
    VIRIN: 250616-F-QT891-1002
    Filename: DOD_111079634
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base McGuire DIx Lakehurst Wrapup 2023-2025, by Christopher Moses, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB MDL
    Warfighters
    WIn as One

