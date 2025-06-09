U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, shoot a mounted M240B out of a MV-22B Osprey assigned to VMM 265 (Rein.) during simulated diver flight operations in the Philippine Sea, June 3, 2025. Marines with VMM 265 fire a M240B during flight operations further expanding mission capabilities for the 31st MEU. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 06:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967062
|VIRIN:
|250609-M-BA875-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111078842
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|CORAL SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st MEU | Marines with VMM 256 (Rein.) fire a M240B during flight operations, by Sgt Peter Rawlins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.