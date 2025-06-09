Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31 Seconds with 31st MEU | F-35B Lightning II aircraft

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.10.2025

    Video by Sgt. Peter Rawlins 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A video highlighting the capabilities of F35B Lightning II aircraft with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, in the Indo-Pacific, May, 25, 2025. Marine F-35Bs bring a 5th generation multi-discipline strike capability to support combined-joint all domain operations in key maritime terrain. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alora Finigan)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 06:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967061
    VIRIN: 250611-M-BA875-1001
    Filename: DOD_111078829
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 Seconds with 31st MEU | F-35B Lightning II aircraft, by Sgt Peter Rawlins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    lethality, 5th generation, multi-domain, readiness, deterrence, reconnaissance

