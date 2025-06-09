A video highlighting the capabilities of F35B Lightning II aircraft with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, in the Indo-Pacific, May, 25, 2025. Marine F-35Bs bring a 5th generation multi-discipline strike capability to support combined-joint all domain operations in key maritime terrain. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alora Finigan)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 06:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967061
|VIRIN:
|250611-M-BA875-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111078829
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 31 Seconds with 31st MEU | F-35B Lightning II aircraft, by Sgt Peter Rawlins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
