    Army 250th Birthday Video

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.13.2025

    Video by Pfc. Lilly Pendergrass 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army video captures soldiers in 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command and 52 Air Defense Artillery Brigade talking about their service and what they like about the Army. Since its official establishment June 14, 1775, the U.S. Army has played a vital role in the growth and development of the American nation. Over the years, the Army itself has also gone through countless developments, with soldiers recalling the changes (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Lilly Pendergrass).

    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

