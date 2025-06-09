Army 250th Birthday Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army video captures soldiers in 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command and 52 Air Defense Artillery Brigade talking about their service and what they like about the Army. Since its official establishment June 14, 1775, the U.S. Army has played a vital role in the growth and development of the American nation. Over the years, the Army itself has also gone through countless developments, with soldiers recalling the changes (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Lilly Pendergrass).