Army 250th Birthday Video

U.S. Army video captures soldiers in 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command and 52 Air Defense Artillery Brigade talking about their service and what they like about the Army. Since its official establishment June 14, 1775, the U.S. Army has played a vital role in the growth and development of the American nation. Over the years, the Army itself has also gone through countless developments, with soldiers recalling the changes (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Lilly Pendergrass).
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 09:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967055
|VIRIN:
|250614-A-KB033-8093
|PIN:
|1111
|Filename:
|DOD_111078817
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
