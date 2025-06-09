31st MEU | BLT 1/7 conducts intro to fast rope training B-Roll

U.S. Marine Corps with Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct fast-rope training aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), in the Coral Sea, June 10, 2025. Marines participated in fast-rope training to enhance air-to-ground insertion capabilities for future operations. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 06:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967051
|VIRIN:
|250610-M-BA875-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111078785
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|CORAL SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
