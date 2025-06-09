Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU | BLT 1/7 conducts intro to fast rope training B-Roll

    CORAL SEA

    06.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. Peter Rawlins 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps with Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct fast-rope training aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), in the Coral Sea, June 10, 2025. Marines participated in fast-rope training to enhance air-to-ground insertion capabilities for future operations. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 06:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967051
    VIRIN: 250610-M-BA875-2001
    Filename: DOD_111078785
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: CORAL SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU | BLT 1/7 conducts intro to fast rope training B-Roll, by Sgt Peter Rawlins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    lethality, combat-ready, terrain, readiness, deterrence, reconnaissance

