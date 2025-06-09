Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU | F-35B Lightning IIs conduct rapid flight operations B-Roll

    SOLOMON SEA

    06.08.2025

    Video by Sgt. Peter Rawlins 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct touch-and-go flight operation drills aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), in the Solomon Sea, June 9, 2025. Marine F-35Bs bring a 5th generation multi-discipline strike capability to support combined-joint all domain operations in key maritime terrain. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 06:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967050
    VIRIN: 250609-M-BA875-2001
    Filename: DOD_111078776
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: SOLOMON SEA

    reconnaissance
    deterrence
    readiness
    5th generation
    lethality
    multi-domain

