U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct touch-and-go flight operation drills aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), in the Solomon Sea, June 9, 2025. Marine F-35Bs bring a 5th generation multi-discipline strike capability to support combined-joint all domain operations in key maritime terrain. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 06:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967050
|VIRIN:
|250609-M-BA875-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111078776
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|SOLOMON SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st MEU | F-35B Lightning IIs conduct rapid flight operations B-Roll, by Sgt Peter Rawlins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
