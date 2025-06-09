In Focus – Basic Combatives Course B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SFC Aaron Rapoza, Director of Combatives Operations, 18th Airborne Corps, trains Airmen from the 569th USFPS and Soldiers from the 52nd MPs during a week-long Basic Combatives Course, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, from June 9-13, 2024.



The course introduces trainees to fundamental techniques derived from martial arts disciplines like Krav Maga, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Muay Thai, Judo and Boxing. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)