Birthday bash in Bolesławiec, 250 years in the making

If you're going to throw a 250th birthday party, make it count, and make it historic. That’s exactly what happened June 14, when U.S. Army Garrison Poland and the City of Bolesławiec came together to celebrate the Army’s big day with music, laughter, pie-in-the-face shenanigans, and a town square sizzling with delight.