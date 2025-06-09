Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Birthday bash in Bolesławiec, 250 years in the making

    POLAND

    06.14.2025

    Video by Bethany Huff 

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    If you're going to throw a 250th birthday party, make it count, and make it historic. That’s exactly what happened June 14, when U.S. Army Garrison Poland and the City of Bolesławiec came together to celebrate the Army’s big day with music, laughter, pie-in-the-face shenanigans, and a town square sizzling with delight.

