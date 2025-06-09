U.S. Army Soldiers participate in the Army 250th Birthday Parade at West Potomac Park, Washington D.C., June 14th, 2025. The parade included Soldiers in historical and modern uniforms, marching alongside equipment and vehicles from key eras of Army history to represent how the force has evolved since 1775.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2025 02:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966994
|VIRIN:
|250614-A-VM913-6860
|Filename:
|DOD_111077457
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Army Soldiers Prepare at West Potomac for the Army 250th Birthday Parade, by PFC Jesse May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.