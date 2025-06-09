U.S. Army Soldiers Prepare at West Potomac for the Army 250th Birthday Parade

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers participate in the Army 250th Birthday Parade at West Potomac Park, Washington D.C., June 14th, 2025. The parade included Soldiers in historical and modern uniforms, marching alongside equipment and vehicles from key eras of Army history to represent how the force has evolved since 1775.