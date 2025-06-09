U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Army 250th Birthday Parade

Aerial footage of the U.S. Army Parachute Team performing a demonstration parachute jump over Washington D.C. on 14 June 2025. The jump was part of the Army 250th birthday parade. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dan Gerlach)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2025 00:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966987
|VIRIN:
|250614-D-GH686-4335
|Filename:
|DOD_111077200
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
