Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Army 250th Birthday Parade

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Aerial footage of the U.S. Army Parachute Team performing a demonstration parachute jump over Washington D.C. on 14 June 2025. The jump was part of the Army 250th birthday parade. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dan Gerlach)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.15.2025 00:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966987
    VIRIN: 250614-D-GH686-4335
    Filename: DOD_111077200
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Army 250th Birthday Parade, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download