U.S. Soldiers assigned to 41st Field Artillery Brigade defend their position against opposition forces and conduct medical treatment on simulated casualties during Saber Guardian 25, Cincu Training Area, Romania, June 13, 2025. The scenario tests Soldiers’ readiness, tactical response, and coordination under combat-like conditions in a realistic operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)
Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2025 15:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966938
|VIRIN:
|250613-A-CK914-2538
|Filename:
|DOD_111076339
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|CINCU TRAINING AREA, RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 41st FAB medics conduct medical operations during OPFOR attack during Saber Guardian 25, by SPC Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.