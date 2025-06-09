Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Compete In The Army Fitness Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Anthony Herrera 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Division are seen before and after competing in the Army Fitness Competition in honor of the Army 250th Birthday Parade Celebration in Washington, D.C. June 14, 2025. The U.S. Army's 250th Birthday Celebration will honor the sacrifices, achievements, and true spirit of American warriors through three distinct categories: Heroes, Legacy & Nostalgia (U.S Army video by Sgt. Anthony Herrera/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.14.2025 14:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966936
    VIRIN: 250614-A-SA954-3706
    Filename: DOD_111076195
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Compete In The Army Fitness Competition, by SGT Anthony Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Army
    #WashingtonDC
    #usarmybirthday
    #armybirthdayparade
    #Army250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download