    First Team Troopers Ready-Up for the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday Parade

    HERNDON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. ZELIKA STEWART 

    1st Cavalry Division

    1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment Troopers ride horses, early in the morning, on June 14th, 2025, at Frying Pan Farm, Herndon, VA, in preparation for the Army's 250th Birthday Parade. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Zelika Stewart)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.14.2025 12:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966932
    VIRIN: 250614-A-RX489-6395
    Filename: DOD_111076112
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: HERNDON, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Horses
    First Team
    Army Birthday
    1st Cavalry Di
    Washington D.C.
    Army 250

