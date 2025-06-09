1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment Troopers ride horses, early in the morning, on June 14th, 2025, at Frying Pan Farm, Herndon, VA, in preparation for the Army's 250th Birthday Parade. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Zelika Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2025 12:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966932
|VIRIN:
|250614-A-RX489-6395
|Filename:
|DOD_111076112
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|HERNDON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, First Team Troopers Ready-Up for the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday Parade, by SGT ZELIKA STEWART, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
