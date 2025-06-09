The U.S. Army celebrates its 250th birthday on June 14, 2025. This video depicts Ft. Eustis’ evolution supporting the Army’s mission from the 1920’s to present day. (U.S. Air Forcce video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2025 10:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|966922
|VIRIN:
|250614-F-QI804-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111075785
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Happy 250th Army Birthday From Ft. Eustis, by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.