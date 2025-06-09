Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy 250th Army Birthday From Ft. Eustis

    UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    The U.S. Army celebrates its 250th birthday on June 14, 2025. This video depicts Ft. Eustis’ evolution supporting the Army’s mission from the 1920’s to present day. (U.S. Air Forcce video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.14.2025 10:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 966922
    VIRIN: 250614-F-QI804-1001
    Filename: DOD_111075785
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Happy 250th Army Birthday From Ft. Eustis, by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Birthday
    Army 250
    Army 250 Birthday
    Ft. Eustis
    This We’ll Defend

