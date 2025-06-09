Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    77th TAB Builds SERE Readiness

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Bryant 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers in the 77th Theater Aviation Brigade received Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape, SERE, training taught by instructors of the 19th Operations Support Squadron from the Little Rock Air Force Base at Camp Robinson, Ark., June 13, 2025.
    Over the two-day event, Soldiers learned basic survival skills such as efficient shelter building, knot tying, fire starting, boiling water to make safe drinking water, and food procurement. The training culminated in a team-based timed competition that tested their ability to apply those skills under pressure.
    The course provides a hands-on foundation for Soldiers who have not yet attended higher-level
    SERE schools, giving them experience with gear and techniques they can rely on in future missions.
    The winners of the overall competition was "SERE Team 6" from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 77th Theater Aviation Brigade.
    Congratulations SERE Team 6!
    (Arkansas Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Marie Bryant)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 22:48
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US

