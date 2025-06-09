The MICC honors the Army's 250th Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Today, we honor the 250th birthday of the United States Army—a legacy built on courage, discipline, and unwavering dedication to our nation. For two and a half centuries, the Army has answered the call to defend freedom at home and abroad. As we reflect on this historic milestone, we celebrate the Soldiers who embody the Army’s Warrior Ethos and continue to lead with strength, resilience, and purpose.