    The MICC honors the Army's 250th Birthday

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Today, we honor the 250th birthday of the United States Army—a legacy built on courage, discipline, and unwavering dedication to our nation. For two and a half centuries, the Army has answered the call to defend freedom at home and abroad. As we reflect on this historic milestone, we celebrate the Soldiers who embody the Army’s Warrior Ethos and continue to lead with strength, resilience, and purpose.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 18:38
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    This work, The MICC honors the Army's 250th Birthday, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

