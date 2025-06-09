Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250 years of Hooah! | Favorite Army Phrases Over the Years

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    250 Years Strong—and Still Saying Hooah!

    To celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday, we asked #MICC Soldiers and Civilians to share their favorite slogans, sayings, and catchphrases.

    Join us in honoring 250 years of service!

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 18:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966888
    VIRIN: 250603-O-HP256-4962
    Filename: DOD_111075232
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    This work, 250 years of Hooah! | Favorite Army Phrases Over the Years, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    soldier
    ArmyBirthday
    Mission and Installation Contracting Command
    Army250
    ContractingforSoldiers

