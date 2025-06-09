Coast Guard's newest polar icebreaker transits Panama Canal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Coast Guard's newest polar icebreaker, the 360-ft Coast Guard Cutter Storis (WAGB 21), transits the Panama Canal during its maiden voyage as a U.S. Coast Guard vessel, June 12, 2025. This August, Storis will be commissioned in Juneau, Alaska, the polar class 3-equivalent icebreaker's eventual permanent homeport; until the necessary shore infrastructure improvements are completed in Juneau, Storis will be temporarily berthed in Seattle, Washington, with the Service's two other polar icebreakers. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of the Panama Canal Authority)