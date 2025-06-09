Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard's newest polar icebreaker transits Panama Canal

    PANAMA

    06.12.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    The U.S. Coast Guard's newest polar icebreaker, the 360-ft Coast Guard Cutter Storis (WAGB 21), transits the Panama Canal during its maiden voyage as a U.S. Coast Guard vessel, June 12, 2025. This August, Storis will be commissioned in Juneau, Alaska, the polar class 3-equivalent icebreaker's eventual permanent homeport; until the necessary shore infrastructure improvements are completed in Juneau, Storis will be temporarily berthed in Seattle, Washington, with the Service's two other polar icebreakers. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of the Panama Canal Authority)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 18:04
    USCG
    Panama Canal
    Coast Guard
    Pacific Area
    polar icebreaker
    Coast Guard Cutter Storis (WAGB 21)

