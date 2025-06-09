Coast Guard's newest polar icebreaker transits Panama Canal

The U.S. Coast Guard's newest polar icebreaker, the 360-ft Coast Guard Cutter Storis (WAGB 21), transits the Panama Canal during its maiden voyage as a U.S. Coast Guard vessel, June 12, 2025. This August, Storis will be commissioned in Juneau, Alaska, the polar class 3-equivalent icebreaker's eventual permanent homeport; until the necessary shore infrastructure improvements are completed in Juneau, Storis will be temporarily berthed in Seattle, Washington, with the Service's two other polar icebreakers. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of the Panama Canal Authority)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 18:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966885
|VIRIN:
|250612-G-G0100-1002
|PIN:
|4343
|Filename:
|DOD_111075143
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.