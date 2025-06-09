18th FIS B-Roll

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Fighter Interceptor Squadron and Fighter Generation Squadron fix, repair and taxi jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 3, 2025. The 18th FIS and FGS are responsible for the interception and deterrence of adversary aircraft within the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)
|03.03.2025
|06.13.2025 21:04
|B-Roll
|966883
|250303-F-SH339-1001
|DOD_111075101
|00:22:41
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|0
|0
