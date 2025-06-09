Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th FIS B-Roll

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Fighter Interceptor Squadron and Fighter Generation Squadron fix, repair and taxi jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 3, 2025. The 18th FIS and FGS are responsible for the interception and deterrence of adversary aircraft within the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 21:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966883
    VIRIN: 250303-F-SH339-1001
    Filename: DOD_111075101
    Length: 00:22:41
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US

    Alaska
    Eielson Air Force Base
    354th Fighter Wing
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    18th Fighter Interceptor Squadron

