18th FIS B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/966883" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Fighter Interceptor Squadron and Fighter Generation Squadron fix, repair and taxi jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 3, 2025. The 18th FIS and FGS are responsible for the interception and deterrence of adversary aircraft within the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)