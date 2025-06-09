The 354th Security Forces Squadron participated in an all-terrain vehicle safety course hosted by the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 29, 2025. The 3rd ASOS and 354th SFS partnered to enhance response readiness through safe ATV usage in base defense operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Mary Murray)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 21:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966875
|VIRIN:
|250529-F-ON091-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111074997
|Length:
|00:21:22
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 354th SFS and 3rd ASOS ATV Training B-Roll, by Amn Mary Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.