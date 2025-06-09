354th SFS and 3rd ASOS ATV Training B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/966875" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 354th Security Forces Squadron participated in an all-terrain vehicle safety course hosted by the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 29, 2025. The 3rd ASOS and 354th SFS partnered to enhance response readiness through safe ATV usage in base defense operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Mary Murray)