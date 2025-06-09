Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    354th SFS and 3rd ASOS ATV Training B-Roll

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Video by Airman Mary Murray 

    354th Fighter Wing

    The 354th Security Forces Squadron participated in an all-terrain vehicle safety course hosted by the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 29, 2025. The 3rd ASOS and 354th SFS partnered to enhance response readiness through safe ATV usage in base defense operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Mary Murray)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 21:04
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US

    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    354th Security Forces Squadron
    All Terrain Vehicle
    ATV Training
    3rd Air Support Operation Squadron

