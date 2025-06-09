Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army 250th Birthday Run/Walk

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Video by Spc. David Carvajal 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Senior Army Leaders along with Army military, Civilians, and family members participate in the historic Army 250th Birthday Fun Run/Walk at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, June 13, 2025. Secretary of the Army, Chief of Staff of the Army, Sergeant Major of the Army participate.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 16:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966866
    VIRIN: 250613-A-UY416-9471
    Filename: DOD_111074941
    Length: 00:11:47
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army 250th Birthday Run/Walk, by SPC David Carvajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    army250
    Army 250th Birthday Run
    Army 250th Birthday Walk
    Joint Base Fort Myer- Henderson Hall

